‘The Kerala Story’ gets Censor nod after seven changes

Kozhikode/ New Delhi: Controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ will be released tomorrow after cutting out portions lasting 41 seconds from the film as per the direction of the Censor Board.

The main cut-out part is the interview of former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan. Altogether seven cuts, including the interview, have been effected for the 2-hour 19-minute long film, which has been granted an ‘A’ certificate.

The Censor Board secured proof of references to ISIS, Aurangzeb, and Alangir in the film. It also secured proof of information related to references to states in the film. It revised the subtitles in the film, besides introducing a new subtitle for the Malayalam song.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the petition filed by the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind demanding to block the release and shows of the film. Instead, the bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the petitioner to approach the Kerala High Court and asked the court to consider the case today itself. Producer Vipul Amrithlal Shah did not accept the demand that a warning should be introduced to the film saying it is a fictitious story.

When Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioners, demanded that a special warning be introduced to the film, journalist Qurban Ali demanded a total ban on the film. The petition filed by Qurban Ali came up before the SC Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph the other day.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies reported that if the film is screened in Tamil Nadu, there are chances of protests and law and order issues erupting. However, the State Government has not yet made its stand clear. A petition is pending before the Madras High Court against the film.

The key portions and references directed to be removed from the film:

· The interview with the former Chief Minister.

· The dialogue that “they (Muslim extremists) are given financial aid by America through Pakistan.

· The portion which says that Communist leaders are not offering worship.

· The dialogues related to Hindu Gods and improper references.

· ‘Indian’ in the dialogue ‘Indian Communists are the worst impostors’.

· The reference ‘Randiyan’ was changed to ‘Sexual slaves’.