Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' to release on August 10, teaser unveiled

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2023 09:38 AM IST
Jailer movie poster. Photo: IMDb

Jailer, the much-anticipated film starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor fame, has finally received a release date. The production house behind the movie, Sun Pictures, took to Twitter to reveal that it will hit theatres on August 10, 2023. Along with the announcement, they also unveiled a teaser that offered glimpses of the star-studded cast.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer features other prominent actors from across the country, including Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Vinayakan are also among the cast.

