Manju Warrier pulls off full-split pose with ease. Pic goes viral

Lady superstar Manju Warrier often hogs the limelight for her charming and never-say-die attitude towards life. The actress who was recently seen in films like 'Vellaripattanam' has now shared an image from her latest workout, on Instagram. Manju can be seen sitting in a full-split pose.

She has captioned the pic: “Push yourself. Because no one else is going to do it for you.” The image has gone viral with many celebrities also showering praise on the actress for challenging herself. “Shaeyyy, new challenge unlocked ! You ever inspired me to attempt this,” wrote actor Neeraj Madhav. Actress Radhika Venugopal wrote: “Wow, you are such an inspiration. Lady superstar for real.”

Geethu Mohandas, Ramesh Pisharody, Gauthami Nair, Saranya Mohan and Sai Pallavi also commented on the post.

Manju is known for her passion for fitness and adventure. Recently, the actress got her two-wheeler license and even purchased a BMW R1250 GS motorcycle.

Meanwhile, actress Jyothika's workout pictures and video have also gone viral on social media. The actress pulled off some amazing handstands, saying she has been practicing the inverted handstand for six months at a stretch.