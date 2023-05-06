Tovino celebrates '2018' opening day success in Finland, pops champagne with family

Published: May 06, 2023 05:23 PM IST
The actor could not be with the rest of the cast and crew as the film opened in theatres on May 5. Video stills | Instagram

Actor Tovino Thomas who plays Anoop, one of the heroes in Jude Anthany Joseph's film '2018: Everyone is a Hero', celebrated the movie's opening day success with his family in Finland. The actor cut a cake and also popped a champagne, as part of the celebration. The actor could not be in Kerala with the rest of the cast and crew as the film opened in theatres on May 5.

The movie has been receiving a lot of positive response from critics and audiences alike.

Tovino, who is spending time with his wife, children and parents in Finland, expressed his sadness on not being in Kerala, to witness the full shows and celebrations in theatres on the first day.

“This is a huge loss for me. However, I will be returning to Kerala in two days and will be going to the theatres with my family to experience everyone’s response,” he said in another video.

The movie features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Tanvi Ram, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Indrans, among others in lead roles and is based on the lives of people who struggled for survival and the heroes who made it possible during the 2018 floods.

