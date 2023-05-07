Shah Rukh Khan to light up the screens with 'Jawan' on September 7

Mumbai: The release date for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'Jawan' has been set for September 7. It has been confirmed that the movie will feature Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

King Khan, who is basking in the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan', and his producer-wife Gauri Khan, took to social media to make the announcement. They also shared a poster of the film, which has been helmed by award-winning director Atlee.

In the poster, SRK is seen wearing a mask as he jumps with an iron rod in his hand, and 'Jawan' is written on it.

Both SRK and Gauri Khan captioned it: "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023".

An action-thriller, 'Jawan' features the music of Anirudh Ravichander and cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Allu Arjun.

(With inputs from IANS)