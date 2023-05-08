Sonam Kapoor's 'namaste' greeting at King Charles III coronation concert goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was among the Indian-origin guests who attended the coronation concert of King Charles III in London, gave a desi touch to her speech during the event. Sonam, who was invited to welcome the Commonwealth virtual choir, began her speech with a 'namaste'. The actress, meanwhile, was introduced on stage as the 'biggest Bollywood' actor.

While some hailed the actor for her 'proud moment', others called her speech as 'embarrassing', claiming she sounded like a fifth grade student participating at an elocution. "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one.”

"Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth," said Sonam.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram. "So proud! Such an honour!" she captioned the short clip. On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for 'Blind'.

(with IANS inputs)