'Safety is not an option!' Tovino on Tanur boat tragedy

Several Malayalam film celebrities, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, have taken to social media to express their shock over the Tanur boat tragedy, which claimed the lives of 22 people on Sunday.

“Deeply pained by the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malappuram. Over 20 precious lives lost in this tragedy. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those recuperating in hospitals,” wrote actor Mohanlal on Facebook.

Actor Mammootty has also expressed his condolences to the grieving families. “The boat tragedy at Tanur is truly painful. I stand by those families who lost their loved ones in this incident. Praying for the survivors' recovery,” he wrote.

Manju Warrier said she was saddened by the loss of lives in the accident. “It's so tragic to know those who were alive till the other day are no more. Their laughter has drowned and has turned into our pain. Let them find peace in eternity. Let's pray for the speedy recovery of those still in hospitals,” she wrote.

Tovino Thomas appreciated the efforts of the fire force, ambulance, hospital authorities in their rescue mission. “However, it is time we realise that safety is not an option, it is an integral part of our lives. We all have to understand that aspect and work towards it,” he noted.