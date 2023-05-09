Prabhas, Kriti Sanon bring Ramayana to life in Adipurush trailer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 02:50 PM IST
Adipurush movie posters. Photo: IMDb

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has released its first official trailer. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film is a re-telling of the epic saga, Ramayana. Prabhas portrays the character of Ram, while Kriti plays Sita and Saif takes on the role of Raavan.

Compared to the teaser, the trailer of Adipurush features better VFX and has received a more positive response. The trailer effectively introduces the main characters and the premise of the film, which is already familiar to most viewers. The grand scale of the production and the strong performances by the actors add to its intrigue.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout