Prabhas, Kriti Sanon bring Ramayana to life in Adipurush trailer

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has released its first official trailer. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film is a re-telling of the epic saga, Ramayana. Prabhas portrays the character of Ram, while Kriti plays Sita and Saif takes on the role of Raavan.

Compared to the teaser, the trailer of Adipurush features better VFX and has received a more positive response. The trailer effectively introduces the main characters and the premise of the film, which is already familiar to most viewers. The grand scale of the production and the strong performances by the actors add to its intrigue.