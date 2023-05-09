Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' trailer sparks excitement among fans

The trailer for Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film, Oppenheimer, was unveiled on Monday, creating a stir among audiences eager to catch a glimpse of the all-star project.

The three-minute trailer provides a sneak peek into the film, which is based on the life of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, credited with the invention of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy portrays Oppenheimer in the film, with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh playing prominent roles. Produced by Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc. and Atlas Entertainment, Oppenheimer recounts the story of Oppenheimer's controversial Manhattan Project, a research and development initiative during World War II that resulted in the creation of the world's first nuclear weapons.

Following the release of the trailer, fans took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation for the film's release.