Robert De Niro becomes father for the 7th time at 79

Ottawa: The legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recently made headlines after revealing that he has become a father to his seventh child at the age of 79.

The multiple Academy Award winner shared the news in an interview with the entertainment website, ET Canada, while promoting his upcoming film "About My Father."

De Niro also shared his thoughts on parenting, stating that at times he had to be a "stern" parent to his other six children.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but (sometimes) you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can't," the actor added.

When the interviewer noted that he had six children, De Niro corrected him, saying, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

Reportedly, De Niro has six other children from previous relationships: Drena and Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen Grace with his second wife Grace Hightower. Although De Niro did not share any other details about the newborn or the partner, he is believed to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts trainer who starred as a Tai Chi instructor in his 2015 comedy film "The Intern."

Further talking about his children, De Niro said that they disagree with him at times but are respectful. "My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is," he added.

(With PTI inputs)