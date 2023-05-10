Tom Hanks defends calling film stars 'cry-babies' in his new novel

Los Angeles: Tom Hanks states that he is confident in 'handling' any criticism that may come with his new novel, 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece', which is inspired by his career in Hollywood. Despite any negative reviews, the 66-year-old actor is proud of his work and will not be discouraged, according to reports.

In a recent interview with BBC, the veteran movie star mentioned that he has become "stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart."

Within his novel, Hanks refers to film stars as "cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics (and) off-the-wagon addicts."

Additionally, the actor expressed his disapproval of modern publishers airbrushing classic books for contemporary audiences. "I'm of the opinion that we're all grown-ups here. Let's have faith in our own sensibilities as opposed to having somebody decide what we may or may not be offended by," said Hanks. "Let me decide what I am offended by and what I'm not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says 'abridged due to modern sensitivities'."

Moreover, Hanks previously claimed that he's only made four "pretty good" movies during his career. He also described the film-making process as a "miracle."

(With IANS inputs)