Deepika Padukone joins elite club of global figures on TIME magazine cover

Mumbai: TIME Magazine has featured Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on its cover, elevating her to the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and many other notable personalities who have graced the magazine's cover in the past.

In 2022, Deepika was named in 'The Time100 Impact Award' for her achievements in cinema and work in mental health advocacy.

On the acting front, Deepika's latest release 'Pathaan' with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be a blockbuster. She is now gearing up for her next film 'Fighter', in which she will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

(With IANS inputs)