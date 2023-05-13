Mammootty kicks off shooting for crime thriller 'Bazooka' in Ernakulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2023 03:55 PM IST
The film also stars Gautam Menon, Sunny Wayne, Jagdish, Divya Pillai, and Aishwarya Menon in key roles. Photo: IANS

Kochi: Shooting for the upcoming thriller film 'Bazooka' has commenced in Ernakulam, the home district of superstar Mammootty, who has had a great year at the box office so far.

Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the son of legendary scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, who worked in 24 films starring Mammootty, 'Bazooka' is a crime thriller with numerous twists and turns.

The film is produced by Yoodlee Films, the arm of Saregama India Limited, while Theatre of Dreams is the co-producer.
The film also stars Gautam Menon, Sunny Wayne, Jagdish, Divya Pillai, and Aishwarya Menon in key roles. The cinematography is by Nimesh Ravi.
(With inputs from IANS)

