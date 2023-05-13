Social media detox: Nazriya Nazim takes a break from online platforms

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Nazriya Nazim. Photo: Manorama

Actress Nazriya Nazim, known for her bubbly onscreen persona, has announced via her Instagram story that she will be taking a break from all social media platforms.

The actress, who has over 6.8 million followers on Instagram and 9.6 million on Facebook, wrote, "I am taking a break from all platforms of social media. I think this is the right time. I will miss your messages but I will be back."

Nazriya, who made a comeback to films after a long hiatus with the 2018 film Koode, had reportedly been in talks for Jithu Madhavan's next. Her last release was the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, which received positive reviews. She also starred alongside her husband Fahadh Faasil in the critically acclaimed 2020 film Trance.

