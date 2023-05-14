Jude Anthany, Nivin Pauly to team up once again after 'Ohm Shanthi Oshana'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2023
Jude had starred alongside Nazriya in Jude Anthany's 'Ohm Shanthi Oshana'. Photo: Facebook

Jude Anthany Joseph, whose film '2018' is minting crores in the box office, has announced his next project with Nivin Pauly in the lead. This is Nivin Pauly's second collaboration with Jude after the duo worked together in the mega hit rom-com 'Ohm Shanthi Oshana'.

The announcement has excited fans who are happy to see Nivin in a Jude Anthany directorial. “Pinning high hopes on the movie. Loved the quirkiness of Ohm Shanthi Oshana. Nivin effortlessly fits into the kind of movie Jude makes,” wrote one Reddit user.

Though Jude has not revealed the genre, there are chances the film will be a full length mass action-comedy. It will definitely be a smaller film than '2018', which was a multi-starrer, including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Aparna Balamurali, Sshivada, Vineeth Sreenivasan, among others.

Jude, in a recent interview, had revealed there were plans to cast Nivin Pauly in 2018 in a mass cameo role. However, it was dropped after Jude himself felt the scene was not needed in the movie.

