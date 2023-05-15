'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with road accident

Actress Adah Sharma who was last seen in the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' and film director Sudipto Sen reportedly met with a road accident while they were on their way to Karimnagar in Telangana on Sunday. The duo were travelling in a car to deliver a talk about the film, when the incident took place. Both Adah and Sudipto were also given medical aid.

The director and Adah took to Twitter to inform fans they were fine and had no health issues. "I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern," she wrote on Twitter.

Sudipto also said he was overwhelmed by all the response and concerns about their health. "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light," he wrote.

Earlier, there were reports that a crew member of the mvie received a death threat from an unknown member. The police provided security to the crew member but did not file a FIR since the member did not submit a written statement.