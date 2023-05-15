Amitabh Bachchan ditches luxury, takes lift from motorist to reach work

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently ditched his expensive vehicles to take a lift from a stranger to avoid the Mumbai traffic, so that he could reach his work location on time. The actor himself posted a photo of him pillion riding with an elderly man on a Harley Davidson bike.

"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner," he wrote as the caption.

Many people praised the actor's simplicity and his punctual nature. “Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!,” wrote actress Sayani Gupta.

However, some criticised the riders for not wearing a helmet. “Dear sir how about wearing a helmet? Doesn’t safety take precedence in comparison to the urgency of reaching your work place?,” wrote another user.

Recently, the actor was injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets of 'Project K', which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. He will also be seen in the courtroom drama 'Section 84' by Ribhu Dasgupta.

(with IANS inputs)