Here's a list of Indian celebrities attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riviera on May 16. This year, several Bollywood celebrities are making their debut at the festival, which will continue till May 27. Onmanorama takes a look at the debutants and regulars who will be attending the event.



Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is making her grand debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival. She will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood actress and Oscar award winner Kate Winslet.



Manushi Chhillar



Former Miss World Manushi Chhilar will make her first appearance at the prestigious festival taking place on the French Riviera.



Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone who stars in Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy', which is premiering at Cannes, will make her debut at the film festival.



Aditi Rao

Aditi Rao is returning to Cannes for the second time after she made her grand debut last year. This time she will be walking the red carpet for L'Oreal Paris.



Shannon K



The American-Indian singer and actress is making her first appearance at Cannes. Shannon is the daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu.



Dolly Singh

Digital content creator Dolly Singh is walking the red carpet on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival. She will attend official screenings at the Grand Lumiere Theatre as part of the festival.



Andrea Kevichusa

Actress Andrea Kevichusa who hails from Nagaland is part of the Indian delegation representing the country at this year's film festival.