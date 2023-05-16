Niharika NM grateful for second Cannes Film Festival appearance, determined to keep up the good work

Mumbai: Content creator Niharika NM is gearing up to attend the renowned Cannes Film Festival for the second consecutive year. As she walks down multiple carpets, the influencer will exclusively showcase the designs of one of India's top designers.

Niharika plans to showcase her high-octane fashion prowess at the film festival. The creator will be exclusively wearing designs from one of India's leading fashion designers whose ensembles created quite an uproar at the Oscars 2023.

Along with this, after styling Niharika for her debut on 'Koffee With Karan', celebrated fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania will be once again styling the creator for one of the red carpet looks.

Niharika will be seen attending multiple red carpets flaunting the ace designer's empowering designs, aligning right with the vision of the creator. With the likes of Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma among others, Niharika will be one of the few Indian content creators to walk the red carpets in the French Riviera.

Commenting on being a part of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time, Niharika said: "The first time I went to the Cannes Film Festival, it was a surreal feeling. It was almost like I was dreaming. However, this year makes me believe that I must be doing something right with my work that's been acknowledged twice in a row."

"It is a big opportunity for me and also adds the responsibility to keep up the good work so that I get more chances to represent my country at a global level. I am grateful to the film festival organisers and I hope to be a part of it for the years to come."

(With IANS inputs)