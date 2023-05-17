I don't understand the correlation: #MeToo advocate Brie Larson on Depp's Cannes opening

Paris: Amidst the controversial shadow cast by Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival, Brie Larson shared her thoughts on the decision to open this year's highly anticipated cinema event with 'Jeanne du Barry,' a historical drama featuring the embattled actor, according to reports. This marks Depp's first leading role in three years, following highly publicized legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Larson, who played a prominent role in the #MeToo movement, mostly avoided the question of whether she would attend the world premiere. As a juror, she is not obligated to attend since the film is not competing, as reported by 'Variety.'

"You're asking me that?" she responded during a jury press conference on Tuesday, as noted by 'Variety.' "I'm sorry, I don't understand the correlation or why me specifically." When pressed further, Larson added, "You'll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don't know how I'll feel about it if I do."

Larson has been an outspoken advocate for the #MeToo movement and has stood up for victims of sexual assault. She previously served on the advisory board of Time's Up, an advocacy group established during the movement's peak.

During the 2017 Oscars, when Larson presented the best actor award to Casey Affleck, who had faced allegations of harassment from two women, she did not join the audience in giving him a standing ovation, as mentioned by 'Variety.'

"To live life as a woman is to live life on the defence," Larson stated in 2017 following Harvey Weinstein's downfall. "As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you."

Depp's fallout from Hollywood began with his removal from the 'Fantastic Beasts' film series following a 2020 U.K. libel case involving Heard's abuse allegations. However, 'Variety' reports that he has not been completely ousted from the entertainment industry. He has received career achievement and tribute awards from international film festivals and maintains a lucrative brand ambassador deal with luxury fashion house Dior.

More recently, a U.S. jury found that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages.

