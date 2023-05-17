Glamour unites: Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya in Venice

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2023 02:27 PM IST Updated: May 17, 2023 02:48 PM IST
Dressed in a floor-sweeping, figure-hugging wine-coloured ensemble at the event on Tuesday, Priyanka looked stunning from head to toe. Photo: Twitter/@PriyankaDaily

Mumbai: At the prestigious Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event in Venice, an enchanting sight unfolded as Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the occasion, capturing attention alongside Hollywood luminaries Anne Hathaway and Zendaya in a captivating photo.

Dressed in a floor-sweeping, figure-hugging wine-coloured ensemble at the event on Tuesday, Priyanka looked stunning from head to toe.

A video of Priyanka posing with Zendaya and Anne has been circulating on social media. The clip also showcases the three stars engaged in conversation and bursting into laughter.

On the work front, Priyanka's web series 'Citadel', which also stars Richard Madden, is currently streaming on Prime Video, while her film 'Love Again' with Sam Heughan has hit theatres.

Next, she will be working on actor-director Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
(With IANS inputs)

