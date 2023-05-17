Kajol posts AI-powered image of self, tells fans she resembles her daughter Nysa

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol is the latest to join the AI-powered selfie trend on Instagram. The actress recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of AI-powered self, adding that she looks like her daughter Nysa in the image. “AI and me... any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who's tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis..."

Kajol has tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan in her post. Kajol, who was last seen in Salaam Venky' is married to actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn. The two tied the knot in February 1999.

The couple has two children. Nysa was born in 2003, and son Yug was born in 2010. Several pictures of celebrities have been re-created by the help of AI. This include Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, Vir Das and Akshay Kumar.

(with IANS inputs)