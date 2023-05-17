Marvel expands Disney+ lineup: 'Loki' Season 2 and 'Echo' dates unveiled

Marvel unveiled the Disney+ premiere dates for the highly anticipated second season of 'Loki' starring Tom Hiddleston and the captivating 'Hawkeye' spinoff series 'Echo', announced by studio chief Kevin Feige during the Disney Upfront event on Tuesday.

Mark your calendars for October 6, as the second season of 'Loki' will grace our screens, delving deeper into the captivating narrative of Hiddleston's mischievous god and his exhilarating adventures through different timelines. Marvel fans are in for a treat as the studio ventures into uncharted territory with its second season.

In an exciting first for a Marvel series, 'Echo' will break new ground by releasing all its episodes at once on November 29. This spinoff series will continue the enthralling tale of Maya Lopez (portrayed by Alaqua Cox), the deaf Native American assassin who was initially introduced as a reluctant antagonist in the acclaimed 2021 Disney+ series 'Hawkeye.'

Marvel enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling continuation of these captivating narratives as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands its offerings on the Disney+ streaming platform.