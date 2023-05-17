Hollywood star Tom Hanks contemplates immortalizing his acting legacy with AI

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has recently sparked discussions surrounding the realm of AI technology, which holds the potential to enable his posthumous appearances in future films. The acclaimed actor has delved into the fascinating concept of preserving his cinematic legacy beyond his lifetime.

According to 'Deadline', during an interview on The Adam Buxton Podcast, Hanks expressed, "What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, (is) I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come."

Hanks further elaborated, stating, "Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but my performances can go on and on and on."

He emphasized that, apart from knowing that the portrayal has been done through AI or deep fake technology, there would be nothing to indicate that it's not him alone, as the replicated performance would possess a remarkable lifelike quality.

In his upcoming film 'Here', a collaboration with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, Hanks is likely to explore the utilization of AI technology to de-age his character. The actor pondered on whether audiences would be concerned if AI is employed in films.

As technology continues to progress, Hanks revealed that Hollywood agents are already working on contracts to safeguard the intellectual property rights of actors.

"I can tell you that there are discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property," he stated.

(With IANS inputs)