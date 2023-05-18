Give space for smaller films: Aniesh Upasana writes open letter to '2018' makers, exhibitors

Director Aniesh Upaasana whose film 'Janaki Jaane' hit theatres recently has asked film exhibitors to give space to smaller films in theatres. According to him, theatre owners are changing the show times of smaller films to accommodate Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018'.

In an open letter to '2018' makers and film exhibitors, Aniesh, who has directed films like 'Matinee' and 'Seconds', said smaller family films like 'Janaki Jaane', 'Neymar' and 'Anuragam' need first and second shows to draw crowds.

“Not everyone can make 2018. It is true Jude Anthany's film is a blockbuster and the film is why people are coming to theatres. However, that does not justify giving us only matinee and later shows. Audiences will watch 2018 any time of the day, but a film like Janaki Jaane needs the morning shows to draw audiences,” he wrote.

He added that he was forced to write an open letter on social media since other procedures failed. “We are not asking you to remove 2018 from theatres. We only want you to give space for smaller films,” he wrote.