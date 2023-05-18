'Mission Impossible-7' trailer: Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts impress fans

The trailer of Tom Cruise-starrer trailer 'Mission Impossible-7' is out. The death-defying stunts and the edge-of-the-seat action by the actor defines the trailer, which is two minutes and 27 minutes long.

Tom will reprise the role of Ethan Hunt, the IMF agent he played in the past six instalments of the franchise.

The film 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' directed by Christopher McQuarrie revolves around the IMF agent's task of tracking down a deadly weapon, which poses a huge threat to the world. The trailer has generated a lot of excitement since Tom has performed all the major stunts without doubles.

Meanwhile, netizens in India are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' which broke all records for Hindi films at the box-office upon its release.

Scenes in which Cruise can be seen hanging off a cliff and a train crashing has reminded the social media users of the Indian spy thriller, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything," one of the tweets read.

Another user commented: "Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk." A third user, referencing the director of 'Pathaan' - Siddharth Anand, wrote: "Lord Anand should be proud."