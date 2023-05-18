Actress Urvashi Rautela walks the Cannes red carpet, gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai

Actress Urvashi Rautela who walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai by the French paparazzi present there. A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the prestigious event.

The clip shows Urvashi sporting an orange layered floor-sweeping gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film 'Kaibutsu'. She was seen greeting people and blew kisses, one could hear somenone from the crowd shouting 'Aishwarya'. Urvashi is then seen turning around and smile.

A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it: "Aishwarya's popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya..."

Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet.