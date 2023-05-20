Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter opts to drive tractor as she visits village in Gujarat

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently posted a video of herself driving a tractor in a village in Gujarat. Navya was also seen interacting with a group of women during her trip there.

The meeting was organised by Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, co-founded by Navya. She was visiting Ganeshpura in Gujarat, where she chose to travel around in a tractor, instead of any luxury car.

Many people praised the entrepreneur for her simplicity. The video has been captioned: "Ganeshpura, Gujarat."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines when he sat pillion on a bike to reach work.

Navya is the daughter of Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She also has a brother named Agasthya, who is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies'.