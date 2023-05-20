Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana's father passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 09:55 AM IST
Khurana was battling heart ailments for some time now. Photos: Instagram | ayushmannk

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passed away at Mohali in Punjab on Friday. According to media reports, P Khurana, who was a popular astrologer, had been battling heart ailments for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.

Khurana was well known in North India and has contributed immensely to the field of astrology.

"It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment, read a statement by Aparshakti's spokesperson.

"We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read. Ayushmaan, during one of his past interviews, had said that his father was his mentor and coach. “Though I did not believe in astrology, he always told me to catch people's pulse, which I did,” he had said. 

(with PTI inputs)

