Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah gets engaged

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, renowned for his exceptional movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' 'Gulaal,' 'Dev.D,' 'Ugly,' and many others, is experiencing sheer elation as his daughter Aaliyah recently got engaged to her long-term partner, Shane Gregoire.

She took to her Instagram to share pictures. The pictures shared by Aaliyah are from Bali, Indonesia. The first picture features Aaliyah showing off her engagement ring, while the second picture captures a tender moment of her kissing Shane Gregoire.

In the caption, she wrote: "Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate, and now my fiancé. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always, fiancé (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Anurag, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival with his film 'Kennedy' set for the midnight screening section at the prestigious event, also shared his daughter's pictures on his Instagram stories.

He wrote on the picture: "Congratulations @aaliyahkashyap and @shanegregoire. She is all grown up. So much so that she is now engaged." Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter from his first wife Aarti Bajaj, who is not only his frequent collaborator but has also edited several of his films.

(With IANS inputs)