Bala's touching moment with daughter during critical condition at hospital

Actor Bala opened up about his days at the hospital. The actor says he was so critical that at one point, his family was informed by the hospital authorities that they would be removing his ventilator. He admits that during those days, he came to know who his friends and enemies were. Bala also says that his health has drastically improved. Here are excerpts from an interview he gave to a YouTube channel:

"When I was lying critically in the hospital, my biggest wish was to see my daughter. I was thinking that those were the last days of my life. My only wish was to see my daughter. No science, religion, or law has the power to separate a daughter from her father. Not even God! At the hospital, my daughter Pappu said the most beautiful thing to me— 'I love my Daddy so much in this world.' I will remember that forever. But I didn't spend much time with her after that because I didn't want her to witness my health deteriorating.

There was some animosity between Unni Mukundan and me. I considered him my brother, but he rushed to see me at the hospital. That's what you call compassion. Lalettan would call every day to inquire about my health. Everyone came. I thought those were the last days of my life. My only wish was to see my daughter.

My condition was critical when I was admitted. My daughter came to see me then. I was able to clearly understand who my friends were. They were those who visited me at the Isolated ICU. The ones with whom I had some difference of opinion were the first ones who rushed to see me. But at the same time, there were people who came to me for help when I was seriously ill and lied about the help I gave them when I was in the hospital.

No one really thought my condition would get this serious. When my condition became critical, we even told the donor not to come. Even those who were abroad came to see me. The doctors had informed my brother and sister that there was very little chance that I would make it. They had no idea what to do. But things started changing with a question my sister asked the doctor. When she asked him what he would do if his brother was going through the same situation, the doctor told her, 'I will leave him to die in peace.' Because even if I come back, they weren't sure I would be back in my earlier form. So the doctor advised her to let me leave this world in peace.

The doctor also told my sister that if she wants, he will switch off my ventilator. They asked for an hour to decide. They thought after discussions and formalities, they would announce the decision to the public. But within half an hour, I started showing some improvement. It was a miracle. I was able to get back to life. There was some hope. The operation took 12 hours.

But post the operation, things were almost comical. I have to specially mention Munna. Jacob Joseph came as my donor. I am telling you because you asked. Not that all donors will come because of compassion, some might even cheat you. But someone came because of his love for me and because it was a 100% match. His family also loved me. Even now on Sundays, I have food at their house.

I have lived like a king. And I have no regrets. I did think of retirement. When I was in bed, I could lie down only in one position. I couldn't turn my body. Though it looked like I slept for 4 hours, in reality, I might have slept only for 10 minutes. It was difficult to sustain for 24 hours. I know exactly how it happened. My doctor is also aware of the reality. But I am not going to disclose the truth as it can create controversies. And I would have to name a lot of people. But I will say this for sure. If they have done wrong to me, they will suffer. I can’t give back as I am only a human being. God’s punishment will be terrible for sure.

I still believe that it was God who took me here. I have never blamed God for my miseries. When we go through a bad time, our perception of life changes. Even the way we speak or think will change. In all the messages that come to me, there are hints that I should stop drug use. I haven’t replied to them. Because those who know me are aware that I don’t even know how to spell it.

God gave me back my life. I have signed 2-3 films and the shoot will start next month. My body’s biggest organ was transplanted. It will take 6 months to recover. But I recovered in 40 days. Even the doctor was amazed and wondered how I recovered so fast. I said it was because I had a lot of milk,” says Bala.