India's K-pop icon Sriya Lenka reveals insights on joining Blackswan for new album

Mumbai: Sriya Lenka, India's pioneering K-pop artist, recently shared her excitement about joining the multi-ethnic K-pop girl group Blackswan. The group is eagerly preparing for the highly anticipated release of their new single album titled 'That Karma'.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming album, Sriya Lenka stated, "We are thrilled to finally share our hard work and make our comeback with 'That Karma'. This album represents our growth as a group, and we've poured our hearts and souls into delivering something new and unique for our fans. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and see what we have in store."

Blackswan consists of Sriya Lenka, Gabi (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin) from Germany and Brazil, who captivated audiences with her beauty and stage presence during performances in India earlier this year, and NVee (Florence Alena Smith) from the US, the group's main vocalist who showcased her exceptional vocal skills at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup. Additionally, Fatou (Samba Fatou Diouf), the main rapper from Belgium, released her solo hip-hop album in August 2022.

This comeback marks Blackswan's return after a year and a half since their last album 'Close to Me' in October 2021. Sriya Lenka has been introduced as the group's lead vocalist and main dancer, bringing a fresh and dynamic energy to the group. With her incredible talent and recognition from top global brands like Google India, Coke Studio, and Skybags, Sriya Lenka adds a new dimension to Blackswan.

(With IANS inputs)