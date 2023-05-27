Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut creates waves of excitement

The much-awaited moment arrived as Anushka Sharma graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Making a stunning debut, the actress donned a figure-hugging white sheath dress featuring a ruffled bodice, reminiscent of a blooming floral motif. With her hair elegantly styled up, Anushka opted for a minimalist approach to makeup and accessories, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Taking the red carpet by storm, Anushka walked alongside her fellow L'Oreal ambassadors, the renowned Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. Together, they attended the premiere of the highly anticipated film "The Old Oak," directed by the esteemed two-time Palme d'Or winner, Ken Loach. Anushka's appearance on the penultimate day of the festival added an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the event.

Anushka's upcoming project in the film industry is titled 'Chakda 'Xpress', a captivating film that draws inspiration from the remarkable journey of Jhulan Goswami, the esteemed fast bowler of Indian women's cricket. This enthralling cinematic experience will be available exclusively for streaming on Netflix.