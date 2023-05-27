J K Rowling's humorous take: Did Harry Potter turn to drugs after his schoolboy adventures?

Los Angeles: J.K. Rowling, the author of the 'Harry Potter' series, humorously suggested that due to the immense pressures stemming from his schoolboy adventures, the fictional character Harry Potter might have turned to drugs.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the 57-year-old author became a self-made billionaire thanks to the captivating world of witchcraft and wizardry she created through her Harry Potter series.

The novels followed Harry's school life as he navigated through school and discovered his prophecy to destroy the evil Lord Voldemort, the most dangerous wizard in magical history.

While the books concluded with Harry graduating, getting married, becoming a father, and enjoying a successful career, author Jo hinted that his life may have taken a dark turn.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a photograph of an aged man who had been arrested for drug offences, with the caption identifying him as 'Harry Potter, 52, of Greenville' and stating the reason for his arrest as 'drug possession'.

The photo alarmed the Twitter user, who shared it online with their own caption expressing curiosity and raising questions.

Upon coming across the image, J.K. Rowling responded humorously by tweeting it and stating, 'Never said it was easy being the chosen one'.

(With IANS inputs)