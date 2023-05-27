I'm against propaganda films: Kamal Haasan on 'The Kerala Story'

Published: May 27, 2023 09:22 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday called "The Kerala Story" a propaganda, saying a film does not become a "true story" just by carrying a tagline.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of IIFA Awards and Weekend, the actor-filmmaker said he is "dead against" the propaganda movies as they are based on "lies" that divide people of the country.

"I'm against propaganda films. It's not enough if you write 'true story' at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true. And that is not true," Haasan said, reacting to the controversy surrounding "The Kerala Story".

The movie, which released on May 5, was banned by the West Bengal government, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

"The Kerala Story" stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has so far raised over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

Haasan will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema honour at the IIFA award.

