Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan take home best actor awards at IIFA 2023. See full list of winners

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan won in the best actor (male) category for his role in 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi remake of the Pushkar Gayatri Tamil movie at the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) held in Abu Dhabi. The two-day IIFA Awards and Weekend 2023 which began on Friday was held at the Etihad Arena, the largest multi-purpose venue in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal hosted the main IIFA Awards ceremony, which was held on Saturday night

Alia Bhatt won the award for the best actor in a leading female role for her performance in hit film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. However, the award was received by producer Jayantilal Gada on behalf of the actress since she could not attend the event.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which revolves around a prostitute who goes on to become a powerful figure and 'madame' of the area, won in three technical categories.

Meanwhile, 'Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva' bagged the award in the best film category at this years awards. Anil Kapoor who played a prominent role in the film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' won the award for his performance in a supporting role (Male), while Mouni Roy won in the same category as best supporting actor (Female).

Shreya Goshal and Arijit Singh won the Best Playback Singer awards in the female and male categories. Actor Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Indian Cinema at the IIFA Awards.

Winners for technical categories

Actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosted the IIFA Rocks ceremony during which winners for technical categories, including cinematography, screenplay, dialogue and editing, were announced.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha won the award for best screenplay for his acclaimed period drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi". It also won trophies for best cinematography and dialogue.

Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the best choreography award for their work on the title track of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The Anees Bazmee directorial registered a second win in the best sound design.

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller 'Drishyam 2' took home the trophy for best editing, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's action adventure 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' was adjudged the winner of best special effects (visual).

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' and Vasan Bala's 'Monica O My Darling' bagged the honours for best background score and best sound mixing, respectively.

Held at Yas Island, the event witnessed performances by the likes of Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal and Iulia Vantur.

Superstar Salman Khan and actor-model Nora Fatehi turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra, who showcased a special collection on the theme of old world charm meets the new world'.

The ceremony was attended by a host of personalities from the Hindi film industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan.

The awards were held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

(with PTI inputs)