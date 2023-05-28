Athiya Shetty responds to controversy surrounding viral video with husband KL Rahul

Hours after a video purportedly featuring actress Athiya Shetty and her cricketer spouse KL Rahul at a local establishment, which some speculated to be a strip club, went viral on social media platforms, Shetty has issued a statement and hit back at online trolls. In her statement, Shetty urges individuals to refrain from misconstruing the situation and taking things out of context.

The video in question, now widely circulated, captures KL Rahul enjoying a night out with friends, as scantily-clad women can be seen dancing on tables in the background. Sources indicate that the footage was recorded at a club in London.

The clip garnered a barrage of negative responses from internet users. Many social media commentators subjected KL Rahul to merciless trolling, criticizing him for engaging in leisure activities despite nursing an injury that forced his withdrawal from the highly-anticipated World Test Championship 2023 final.