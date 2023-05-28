Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha busy with wedding plans, reach Jaipur to finalise venue

Jaipur: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, whose marriage is expected to take place by the end of this year, was in Jaipur on Sunday. The couple was reportedly finalising the location of their wedding in Rajasthan. Parineeti reached Jaipur on Sunday after seeing locations in lake city Udaipur.

Sources said that Parineeti and Raghav could finalise a 230-year-old fort for their dream wedding. The families of both have been busy preparing for the wedding since the engagement. According to sources, wedding functions can be held in Jaipur as well as in Delhi and Mumbai.

Raghav and Parineeti were received at Jaipur airport by Rajeev Arora, Chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RAJSICO) and his son Tarang Arora, Creative Director of Amrapali. After breakfast at Rajvilas Hotel in Jaipur, they left for Bishangarh Fort. Apart from this, both will also visit heritage and luxury hotels of Jaipur. According to the information, both Udaipur and Jaipur are favourite places and they could keep some wedding programmes at both places.

Bishangarh Fort is about an hour away from Jaipur. It has a history of about 230 years. There is no uniformity anywhere in the design of this eight-storied fort. Rao Bishan Singh had built this strong fort keeping in mind the security of his state. Later, this fort came in the part of Rao Rajendra Singh. It has now been converted into a luxury hotel.