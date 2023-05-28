'2018' breaks box office records, emerges as highest-grossing Malayalam film

In a groundbreaking achievement, the captivating survival thriller '2018' has shattered records to claim the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever made. The movie has not only captivated audiences but also surpassed the previously unbeaten record set by the phenomenal 'Baahubali 2' in the state of Kerala.

Directed by the talented Jude Anthany Joseph, the film has swiftly approached the remarkable milestone of Rs 150 crore in global box-office earnings in less than a month since its release. Just last week, this cinematic gem outshone two of Mohanlal's career-defining films, namely 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer,' cementing its status as the most triumphant Malayalam film to date.

Unfolding against the backdrop of the catastrophic Kerala floods in 2018, '2018' depicts the remarkable tale of survival as individuals from diverse backgrounds united to endure the calamitous event.

Through its compelling portrayal, the film vividly captures the unwavering resilience and ultimate triumph of humanity when faced with adversity.

Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast led by Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and more, '2018' has garnered critical acclaim for its captivating performances and gripping narrative.