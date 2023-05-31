Kangana shares video of dirty Mount Everest base camp. 'Save world from humans,' she writes

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Emergency' recently took to social media where she posted a video of the base camp at Mount Everest dirtied with lots of trash. The video posted by Citizen Free Press on Twitter was re-shared by the actor. The clip shows the Mount Everest base camp littered with trash outside the tents.

Sharing the clip, Kangana also lashed out at people's callousness, saying human beings who thought themselves as God's favourites needed a reality check. "Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top."

She wrote: "Whoever thinks human is God's favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God's least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere. Save the world from humans please"

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Emergency'. She also has 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda'.

(With IANS inputs)