Sara Ali Khan draws flak for visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Here's what she has to say

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently drew criticism from a section of people for visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. A group of people on social media, took objection to the actress visiting the temple since she is a Muslim.

Sara was in Madhya Pradesh to promote her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke', which will hit theatres on June 2.

During her visit to the temple on Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan also paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and was also seen offering prayers at 'Garbhagriha'. Sanjay Guru, a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, said that after paying obeisance at the 'Garbhagriha', Sara also participated in prayers to 'Nandi Baba'. She arrived in Ujjain via Indore early this morning. The actress, who often visits the temple, also perfomed pooja at 'Tirthakot Kund'.

This is not the first time the actress has visited a temple. Addressing the criticism, the actress during a press conference said she would feel bad if anyone commented about her work, but her personal beliefs are her own. She also said spoke about the energy she felt while visiting religious places adding that she would visit a Gurudwar with the same devotion of a visit to a Dargah.