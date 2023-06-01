Family, friends bid farewell to Mollywood actor Harish Pengan

Kochi: Mollywood actor Harish Pengan, who passed away in Kochi on Tuesday, was given a moving farewell by his friends and family. The final rites were carried out at his residence on Wednesday. The actor had been diagnosed with liver ailment recently and was under treatment at the Amritha Hospital in Kochi. He was initially taken to the hospital after complaining of a stomach upset.

A large crowd comprising, politicians, actors, and artists had assembled at the house of the actor who was known for films like 'Maheshinte Prathikaram' and 'Minnal Murali'. Actors Siddique and Baburaj represented AMMA, while Joju George, Siju Wilson, Bijukuttan, and Sinoj Angamaly were also there to offer their condolences.

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat, former minister S Sharma, Benny Bahanan MP, block panchayat president T V Pradish, gram panchayat president P V Kunj, other people's representatives, and political activists also visited the house and paid their respects. It was painful to watch the grief of his wife, old mother, and sisters.

The actor is also remembered for his roles in 'Honey Bee 2.5', 'Jan. E. Man', 'Vellaripattanam', 'Shafeekinte Santosham', 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', 'Priyan Ottathilanu', 'Jo and Jo', 'Minnal Murali', etc. It was after playing the character Pengan in the serial 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' that Harish Nair came to be known as AK Harish Pengan. He couldn’t even afford to pay the membership fee of AMMA.