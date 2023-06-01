'2018' fans unhappy about film's early OTT release. Here's what they are saying

Jude Anthany Joseph's film '2018' recently became the highest grossing Malayalam movie till date. The multi-starrer, which is still seeing a lot of footfall in theatres, has already bagged an OTT release date. Though this has excited many people, fans of the movie are quite disappointed because they feel the makers should have waited for some more time before releasing the film on an OTT platform.

According to some Reddit users, it's too early for the film to start streaming on OTT since it has the content to pull people to theatres and also has the potential to mint more money from theatres alone. Some netizens have also expressed concern about the film being unnecessarily dissected once it starts streaming on OTT.

SonyLiv, which is known for streaming good Malayalam content has purchased the OTT rights for the film at a good cost. The film, which revolves around the flood that created havoc in Kerala in 2018, will start streaming on SonyLiv from June 7.