Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's friendship blossoms behind the scenes of 'Kushi'

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda from their upcoming film 'Kushi'. In her post, she expressed deep admiration for Vijay, emphasizing that he has stood by her side through every challenge and triumph they have encountered together.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture of the duo. While expressing the love for her bond of friendship with Vijay, Samantha wrote in the caption: "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!! #Kushi."

Having received the sweet gesture from Samantha, Vijay also reshared her post on his social media as he wrote: 'Favourite girl'.

On the work front, Vijay has other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director, in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)