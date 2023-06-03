'Bazooka' first look: Mammootty's stylish avatar hints at an intriguing crime thriller

The first-look poster of 'Bazooka' has just been released. Mammootty can be seen sporting a ponytail, sunglasses, and a stylish jacket, ready for a ride as he unveils a luxury bike. Directed by newcomer Dino Dennis, the film is touted to be a crime drama and is produced by Jinu V Abraham and Dolvin Kuriakose under the banner of Sarigama's film studio Udlee Films, along with Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Theatre of Dreams.

Dino, the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, is doing the screenplay of the film. Gautham Menon also plays a significant role, and the film promises to be technically top-notch. Although reports suggest that Mammootty will be seen in various looks, details about his character remain undisclosed. Other key roles are portrayed by Jagadish, Sharfuddin, Sidharth Bharathan, Deen Dennis, Sphadikam George, and Divya Pillai.

Mithun Mukundan, known for his work in 'Rorschach', handles the music, while Nimish Ravi ('Rorschach', 'Kurup') takes charge of cinematography. Additional details include Art direction by Aneez Nadodi, Costumes by Sameera Saneesh, Makeup by Jitesh Poyya, Chief Associate Director Sujith Suresh, and Production Controller Sanju J.