Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR express shock over Odisha train tragedy, urge fans to donate blood for injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 03, 2023 11:08 AM IST Updated: June 03, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Both the actors have pleaded to fans to provide possible assistance for life-saving blood units. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have asked fans around the country to donate blood to the victims of the Odisha train tragedy, who are fighting for their lives. The actors took to social media to express their condolences over the tragedy that claimed 288 lives and injured 900. Many of the passengers are in critical condition at various hospitals in the area.

Chiranjeevi stated: "Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families."

“I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units."

RELATED ARTICLES

Junior NTR stated: "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident."

"My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout