Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya Suresh graduated from British Colombia University. She graduated from the UBC Sauder School of Business. Bhagya who was wearing a Kerala saree also shared pictures from the graduation ceremony.

Gokul Suresh, Madhav Suresh, Bhavni Suresh, and Lakshmi Suresh (deceased) are her siblings. Gokul Suresh is already a popular face in films like ‘Mudhugauv’, ‘Masterpiece’ and ‘Pappan’. Gokul's new project is Dulquer Salmaan's ‘King of Kota’.

Meanwhile, Madhav Suresh is also making his acting debut with ‘Kummatikali’. Along with this, Madhav is also acting in the film 'JFK' with his father Suresh Gopi.