Chris Hemsworth addresses criticism against 'Thor Love and Thunder', admits it was 'too silly'

Los Angeles: Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) version of the Norse God of Thunder has admitted that he felt the fourth installment in the Thor movies was a bit 'too silly'.

Thought the MCU phase 4 'Thor: Love and Thunder was a commercial hit grossing over $760 million worldwide at the box office, it was heavily criticised in general.

Many criticised the film for its over reliance on childish humour, bad VFX, Thor's portrayal of being overly stupid, bad writing and in general undercutting much of the movie's dark moments.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Hemsworth addressed the criticism regarding the movie. "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," he said, further adding "It's always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective... I love the process, it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond."

The actor has portrayed Thor in the MCU since the character's introduction in his 2011 solo film followed by three more installments as well his presence in the 'Avengers' films and cameo in 'Doctor Strange'. Christ Hemsworth is next scheduled to appear in the Netflix film 'Extraction 2'.

(With IANS inputs)