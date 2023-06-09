Netizens speculate as Kajol takes break from social media. Personal or professional matter?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in Salaam Venky, has declared she is taking a break from social media. The actress posted a note on Instagram, saying she is 'facing one of the toughest trials,' while also archiving all her photos(temporarily hiding the pictures).

It is not known why she is taking a break, however, fans claim that this is promotional strategy for her upcoming project 'The Good Wife'.

However, many even showed support to the actress. "Sending you all my love. Take your time. We will be here," said one.

Another wrote: "Waiting for your comeback." One professed love and said: "We love you." A user called it "You are my best motivation."

The Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife' titled 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The original series, 'The Good Wife', was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

(With IANS inputs)