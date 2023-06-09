Google doodle celebrates the contributions of dance icon Willi Ninja

In a special tribute to Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community, Google Doodle commemorated the legendary American dancer, William Roscoe Leake, famously known as Willi Ninja. Renowned for his pivotal role in promoting Black LGBTQ+ representation and fostering acceptance during the 1980s and '90s, Willi Ninja's impact on the dance and cultural landscape was celebrated.

The timing of this Google Doodle in June holds particular significance, as Pride Month serves as a platform to honour and celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals and their contributions. Through this artistic homage, Google recognizes the importance of inclusive representation and highlights the enduring legacy of Willi Ninja.

The featured Google Doodle coincides with the anniversary of a groundbreaking event that occurred 33 years ago. On this day, the documentary 'Paris is Burning' premiered at the esteemed NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival, introducing audiences to the captivating world of Willi Ninja and the iconic House of Ninja.